Nancy Mace Evokes Image of Kamala Harris Hiding in Coconut Tree, “Maybe She’ll Fall Out”

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has not been campaigning this week, is being criticized for the rambling and often incoherent press conference he held at his Florida residence/resort Mar-a-Largo on Thursday.

As heard below, Trump referred to the new Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as having “positions that it’s not even possible to believe that they exist. He’s going for things that nobody’s ever even heard of” and being “heavy into a lot of different worlds.”

Honest question: what the hell is Trump even saying here this man is unfit to be president



— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 8, 2024

Trump supporter and U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) applauded Trump’s “72 minutes of answering questions” and sought to contrast his appearance with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not yet held a press conference since becoming the nominee. Mace wrote of Harris: “0 questions, 0 minutes, 0 votes.”

Mace added: “Donald Trump takes every question, does every interview, no filter. What’s Kamala Harris’s excuse?”

Note: Harris became the official Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday.

Mace continued to attack Harris and evoked an image of the Vice President hiding up a tree. Mace wrote: “Kamala must be hiding in a coconut tree somewhere. Maybe she will fall out and decide to speak with the press.” (Mace’s angle of attack will have a short shelf life, as Harris plans interviews and will debate Trump directly.)

Kamala must be hiding in a coconut tree somewhere. Maybe she will fall out and decide to speak with the press. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 8, 2024

Note: While Trump was holding a 72-minute press conference, Harris was addressing members of the United Auto Workers, the labor union that emerged victorious from recent negotiations — with Joe Biden’s support — and which has endorsed Harris/Walz.

Vice President Harris: When you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for. We stand for the people. We stand for the dignity of work. We stand for justice. We stand for equality. And we will fight for all of it — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

Harris is dominating the news media coverage — a Trump specialty — after winning the Democratic nomination and picking Walz as her running mate. As she told the UAW workers today, “we have 98 days to do this.”

She added, “We like hard work. Hard work is good work… we have fun doing hard work because we know what we stand for. That’s a big part of this campaign. When you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for.”