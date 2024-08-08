Ex-FBI Agent Slams SCOTUS: “Poised To Concoct Some Arbitrary Rationale To Let Trump Win”

Former President Donald Trump today complained that Democrats “always attack our Brilliant and Fair Judges and Justices,” and provided a link to the Wall Street Journal op-ed essay The Smearing of Judge Aileen Cannon, by James Burnham of The Federalist Society and William Levi.

Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee who has been accused of orchestrating delays to help Trump avoid trial before the election, in July dismissed the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against the former President in Florida.

(Note: Cannon determined Special Counsel Jack Smith did not have the authority to bring the case. The DOJ will appeal the ruling.)

Criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski responded to Trump’s post, characterizing it as: “Mob boss sending a message to judges and Justices he appointed that when he challenges the election results again, he expects loyalty this time.”

Former FBI Special Agent turned Yale Law professor Asha Rangappa responded to Filipkowski: “The sad part is that if this does get up to SCOTUS, they seem to be poised to concoct some arbitrary rationale to let Trump win (Bush v. Gore 2.0). This is why this election CANNOT be close. It must be unequivocal.”

Note: As seen above, many anti-Trumpers on social media have pointed out Trump’s hypocrisy as he has repeatedly attacked the judges who oversaw his cases in New York City including Judge Arthur Engoron (who oversaw the criminal trial which resulted in 34 felony counts against Trump) and Judge Lewis Kaplan (who oversaw both E. Jean Carroll cases which resulted in a total of $88.3 million in damages awarded to Carroll).