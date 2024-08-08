Fmr. Trump Advisor Says GOP Needs to “Peel Off” Woke Democrats

While Donald Trump‘s former White House political advisor Steve Bannon is serving his four month term in prison for ignoring a congressional subpoena from the House Committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S., Trump’s other White House advisor Peter Navarro (who was recently released from prison after serving his four month sentence in prison for the same thing), appeared on Bannon’s podcast, War Room.

[Note: The War Room podcast is managed by Bannon’s daughter, U.S. Army veteran Maureen Bannon, who recently criticized the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for not being deployed to Iraq after he served 24 years in the Army National Guard.]

On War Room, Navarro tells Bannon’s listeners: “Let’s have a wake, a funeral as it were, to bury certain things.” He pointed to his head and added, “If we’re smart.”

Navarro said in order to win the 2024 presidential election, “We don’t need the MAGA base. The MAGA base is with us! It’s the rock of Gibraltar, it’s impossible to crack.”

A STRATEGY FOR WINNING THE ELECTION@RealPNavarro: We don't need to focus on the MAGA base; it's solid & unbreakable. Instead, to win this election, we should target independents, Dem women, black & brown Americans, and trad working-class folks. That’s the winning prescription. pic.twitter.com/Es3kKJoH4M — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) August 2, 2024

Navarro proposed that Republicans try to “peel off” some of the “Woke base of the traditional Democrat party.”

The former White House economist listed five things that the GOP needs to win the race. As he counted on his left hand, Navarro said: “We need independent and Democrat women.” (fingers 1 and 2). “We need Black and Brown Americans,” (fingers 3 and 4), and “We need the traditional rank and file folks who shower after work” (finger 5).

Navarro raised his hand with his five fingers spread out and announced, “That’s the winning prescription.”