Gavin Newsom Is “Torching His Prospects for the Future” Says Former GOP Congressman

by in Daily Edition | March 12, 2025

Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom launched his new podcast “This Is Gavin Newsom” and is ruffling the feathers of politicians on both sides of aisles by having far-right conservatives as guests on his show — including fervent Trump ally and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

Newsom disappointed many Democratic LGBTQ advocates when he revealed — with Kirk on the show — that he is against allowing trans women compete in women’s sports, calling it “deeply unfair.”

Yet some anti-Trump social media influencers, including Brian Krassenstein, appreciated parts of the conversation between Newsom and Kirk. Krassenstein wrote of their exchange on book bans: “It’s an interesting conversation, and although I think Kirk overly generalizes I appreciate that he was willing to sit down with Newsom and talk about this.”

On Wednesday, Newsom — who is said to have presidential aspirations — announced that his next guest is Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a choice that drew backlash despite what keen political observers have recognized as a need for Democrats to engage with effective messengers of the far-right agenda.

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) slammed Newsom and replied to the announcement: “This is not ‘learning about other people’ this is platforming authoritarianism. wtf does @GavinNewsom think he’s accomplishing besides torching his prospects for the future? Have real conservatives of which Bannon and Charlie Kirk ain’t.”

Note: As a member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Kinzinger advanced the resolution to hold Bannon in contempt after Bannon resisted a subpoena from Congress and refused to testify. (Bannon was convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress and eventually served four months in prison.)