Lara Trump Worries Americans Think Kamala Harris Is “This Amazing Political Figure”

Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, was asked to speak about Vice President Kamala Harris and how the Democratic Party is supporting her as its 2024 presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced that he’s not running for re-election in November.

On Fox News, Lara Trump told MAGA supporter Sean Hannity that the mainstream media is “trying to prop up Kamala Harris and really sell her as some sort of, this amazing political figure to the American people.”

Note: Prior to becoming the Vice President of the United States, Harris was a U.S. Senator (D-CA), the Attorney General of California, and the District Attorney of San Francisco. She earned her J.D. from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, where she served as president of its chapter of the Black Law Students Association, after graduating from Howard University.

Hey Laura, Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of California, a United States Senator, and the first female VP in US history. You are married to the son of the former president. That's it, that's your entire resume. pic.twitter.com/fbeImEKwOl — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 30, 2024

As seen and heard in the clip above, Ms. Trump compares the Vice President to an expensive bag. Trump said: “It reminds me of, there was this bag that this very famous designer designed. This was several years ago and it literally was a trash bag. And they sold this thing for about $2000, thinking that people would actually buy it. It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris.” She added, “And now we’re supposed to buy all the nonsense they’re spewing about her.”

Trump is likely referring to Balenciaga’s 2022 Trash Bag, a fashion accessory that even its own creator called a “fashion scandal.” (Balenciaga’s creative director Demna told Women’s Wear Daily: “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”)

The bag was mocked at its launch, as expected, including a knock from the conservative Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post, which cited Demna’s “fashion scandal” quote. The calfskin leather bag looked like a regular plastic garbage bag with a draw string and sold for nearly $1800. It was presented at Balenciaga’s Paris Show, as seen below.

Widely mocked and scandalous fashion items aren’t solely the bailiwick of edgy fashion houses like Balenciaga, of course. Ms. Trump’s father-in-law — an indefatigable salesman — has tried numerous iterations of the same commercial play.

He most recently offered his followers a chance to buy gold sneakers for $400 a pair, with the temerity to think, as Ms. Trump says of Balenciaga, “that people would actually buy it.”