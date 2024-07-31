Meghan McCain Warns GOP of Kamala Harris, “They’re Underestimating Her”

Conservative political pundit Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain, often speaks out against the current GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, who has belittled her father and his legacy.

Now McCain is sending a warning to Republicans and sharing a video from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris‘s recent (and raucous) rally in Atlanta where Harris reminded the crowd that Trump had recently pulled out of the presidential debate which was scheduled for September. (Trump had previously agreed to a September date to debate President Joe Biden, who subsequently announced he wouldn’t pursue re-election.)

As seen below, Harris got the crowd roaring when she addressed her GOP opponent and said, “Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face.”

McCain captioned the video: “They’re underestimating her.”

Though the exchange below, where the former prosecutor Harris questions future SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, is not in a debate format, its tenor amply demonstrates what McCain means when she warns Republicans that taking Harris lightly — in an electoral sense or a debate sense — is a risk.

McCain is also calling out the poor performance of Trump’s vice presidential pick, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, who according to ABC News is sliding down in the “favorable ratings” polls.

With the metric below, which shows Vance dropping 9 points, McCain wrote: “None of you ever get to bring up Sarah Palin to me ever again.”

None of you ever get to bring up Sarah Palin to me ever again. https://t.co/bf0nXzSgr2 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2024

According to CNN, immediately after the Republican National Convention, John McCain’s vice presidential pick Palin had a “favorable rating” of +26; and Dan Quayle, another Republican considered a weak pick (by George H.W. Bush in 1988), had a favorable rating of +15. Both those numbers look high next to Vance’s -5.