Anthony Weiner, Running for Office, Trolls College Democrats: “Somebody Is Fraidy Scared”

Max Towey, co-founder of the digital media company RocaNews, took a selfie (below) with former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY) on the street and captioned it: “New city council candidate seems like a great guy.”

Weiner, who resigned from Congress in 2011 after it was revealed he sent sexually suggestive photos of himself to a minor, announced in December that he’s running for New York City’s 2nd City Council district, which includes Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the East Village, Gramercy and Murray Hill.

[Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison, served 18 months, was released in 2019, and is required to register as a sex offender.]

New city council candidate seems like a great guy pic.twitter.com/zNFtL5VBiU — Max Towey (@MaximilianTowey) March 11, 2025

Democratic incumbent Carlina Rivera is not running for re-election due to term limits. There are four other Democratic candidates — Allie Ryan, Harvey Epstein, Sarah Batchu, and Andrea Gordillo — all of whom were invited to speak at an event hosted by NYU College Democrats. Weiner tagged the President of the organization, Saha Guerrero.

Weiner responded to the snub by writing on X: “Something is missing here…I can’t quite put my finger on it. Two possibilities. A. the invitation got lost in the mail. B. somebody is fraidy scared.”

NYU grad and former deputy of chief of staff for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Maddie Labadie, replied to Weiner: “Maybe don’t be so weird about meeting with college students? Just an idea,” to which Weiner replied: “Oh look, a flunky for the guy at 8% has clever chirps. Maybe carrying water for Trump isn’t the moral high ground you think it is. Just an idea.”

Note: The City & State New York political blog wrote of Weiner’s chances of winning: “With name recognition like his, he could stand a chance – even with his controversial history.”