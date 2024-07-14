Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service and “All Other Law Enforcement Officers”

Former White House advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump thanked her followers on social media for their support after her father, former President Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

[The alleged shooter, a 20-year-old Bethel Park, PA resident named Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers. A semiautomatic rifle was found next to his body. At the rally, one man was killed and two others in addition to Donald Trump were wounded.]

Ivanka Trump wrote: “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

She added, “I am grateful to the Secret Service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today.”

Celebrity friends of Ms. Trump responded including actress/singer Katharine McPhee Foster (American Idol, Scorpion) and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi sent praying hands emojis, and TV personality Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of billionaire Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos replied: “Sending so much love to you and your family. You are in our prayers.”

Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 14, 2024

Jeff Bezos himself wrote on X: “Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”