Detroit Fire Chief Puts Gretchen Whitmer on “Mount Rushmore Of Governors”

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris introduced Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to a crowd who gathered to watch Whitmer sign the $82.5 billion state budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which will become effective October 1.

As seen in the video below, Harris warmed up the crowd and said of Whitmer, standing behind him at the podium: “So, on the Mount Rushmore of Governors, she’s the GOAT.” Whitmer broke into laughter more than once during Harris’s introduction.

Thank you, Fire Chief James Harris, for being the greatest hype man of all time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/elsPSCzMUL — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 26, 2024

Cheered on by the crowd, Harris added: “One G is silent. She’s the Greatest Governor of All Time. She’s the Governor of the Great Lake State. She’s the Governor of the Greatest State in the United States.”

He added: “She’s compassionate, that’s why we’re all here. She’s an inspiration to all. Men and women all over the world. Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a Spartan. Put your hands together for the 49th Governor, our Governor, Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

Whitmer responded to the video and wrote: “Thank you, Fire Chief James Harris, for being the greatest hype man of all time.”

Note: The 2025 Michigan Budget includes $100 million for constructing additional affordable housing, $4.2 million for road and bridge construction projects, and funds to hire another 100 police officers in Detroit, among other projects and initiatives.

Republicans including State Representative Andrew Beeler (R- Port Huron) complained that Whitmer did not approve of a $2.5 million for a grant program for faith-based organizations providing affordable housing and $425,000 for the construction of an indoor gun range.

Whitmer explained the rationale for not including the aforementioned projects by saying: “When we don’t negotiate things, I don’t think anyone should be surprised that they’re taken out of the budget. So I’m comfortable with that.” She added, “If the [Republican] colleagues who put those items in want to have a conversation, I’m open to it, but that was the rationale.”