Yale Lawyer Says Hillary Clinton Violations “Remarkably Similar” To Trump’s Felonies

Yale Law School Professor Jed Rubenfeld posted a video in which the renowned constitutional scholar claims a campaign finance violation committed by Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 team bears similarities to the campaign finance violation at the center of former president Donald Trump‘s prosecution and conviction on business records falsification.

Citing the “public record” of the Federal Elections Commission findings, which he says were made available in 2022, Rubenfeld points out parallels between the “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels authorized by Donald Trump and money that the Clinton campaign reportedly paid to fund the so-called “Steele dossier,” opposition research which compiled allegedly compromising information about Trump when he was a candidate.

In what he calls a “remarkably similar offense,” both Clinton’s campaign and Trump marked the expenses, which were campaign expenses, as “legal” expenses, Rubenfeld says — a campaign finance violation.

Rubenfeld jumps from there to other similarities and notes that, despite what he calls a “surprisingly similar set of facts” between the two instances, no case was brought in New York against Clinton.

Toward the end of his video, Rubenfeld says, “now I don’t know all the facts of the Clinton campaign finance violation.”

Responding to Rubenfeld, University of Texas Law Professor Lee Kovarsky provided some facts that Rubenfeld didn’t get into — nipping his parallels in the bud and asking: “Are we really doing this?”

Kovarsky, who has successfully argued a death penalty case at the Supreme Court, lays out four reasons he says Rubenfeld’s assertions represent a false equivalence.

1) this is the campaign not Clinton

2) they admitted wrongdoing and paid a fine

3) no allegation of FECA [sic] violations being knowing and willful

4) no allegation of trying to cover up other crimes.