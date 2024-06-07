U.S. Congresswoman Says “Democrats Would Gun Down Patriotic Americans in the Streets”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has voiced tremendous anger regarding the guilty verdict handed down to former President Donald Trump by a jury of American citizens in New York, is now voicing her discontent with a judge who has ordered Trump’s former White House advisor Steve Bannon to report to prison on July 1.

Bannon is scheduled to serve a four-month sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, had previously paused Bannon’s sentence while his appeal was considered. (In May, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Bannon’s appeal.).

[NOTE: Peter Navarro, who served in the Trump administration as a trade adviser, is currently serving his four-month sentence in prison after also ignoring a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives to testify about the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Supreme Court — in an order written by Chief Justice John Roberts — rejected Navarro’s bid to avoid prison.]

Steve Bannon is being sent to prison July 1st for a bogus contempt of congress charge from Nancy Pelosi’s FAKE Jan 6th committee that was set up against House rules.



I have been begging, pleading, and practically yelling at my Republican House colleagues and our Speaker to DO… pic.twitter.com/Q6PdL6D2FC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2024

Greene wrote this week: “I have been begging, pleading, and practically yelling at my Republican House colleagues and our Speaker to DO SOMETHING to stop the weaponized government!!! I swear Democrats would gun down patriotic Americans in the streets and Republicans would just write a strongly worded letter condemning it. It makes me sick.”

Note: In April 2022, Greene testified under oath about January 6 and denied any involvement in the attack. During her testimony, Greene was asked if it was “fair to say that from election night in 2020 until January 6, 2021, your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election?” She replied: “That is not accurate.”