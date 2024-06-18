Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a Donald Trump favorite and sworn enemy of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom he deposed through an historically unprecedented motion to vacate, has been the subject of numerous ethics investigations.

All of the previous investigations failed to draw the conclusion that Gaetz should be prosecuted or sanctioned. Gaetz has characterized those results as having proven his “exoneration.”

But now Gaetz is getting out in front of what he says are new investigations into his conduct. The Congressman revealed on social media that he is again the target of the House Ethics Committee, the same body that Gaetz says previously came up empty despite considering “lies intended solely to smear me.”

Gaetz blamed the out-of-office McCarthy for his troubles, calling the new probes “Soviet” and writing: “McCarthy showed them the man, and they are not trying to find the crime.” (The same accusation has been leveled at the House Oversight Committee for its efforts, under chair James Comer, to find a crime to attach to Joe Biden — the “man” in that case, to use Gaetz’s phrase.)

Previous probes into Gaetz’s conduct were done by the Ethics Committee and the DOJ and involved questions about the Congressman’s alleged use of illicit drugs and his alleged involvement with underage companions. He was not charged or sanctioned by either body. Gaetz doesn’t reveal what alleged actions inform the new investigations.