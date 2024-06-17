Ex-Trump Lawyer Who Pleaded Guilty Claims “Feds Are Itching to J6 Us Again”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump, met with Republicans on Capitol Hill last week, where he proposed, if re-elected, to eliminate the income tax and impose a 10 percent tariff on all foreign goods. While economists say Trump’s proposed tariff would basically be a sales tax and would raise prices on all foreign products (from avocados to iPhones) for American consumers, Trump’s former attorney, Sidney Powell, thinks it’s “Brilliant.”

Powell also suggested that Trump “eliminate 2/3rds of the federal government,” and “return power to the states and the people.”

Brilliant!! And eliminate 2/3rds of the federal government. Return power to the states and the people. @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/2kjFtPyKbY — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸 🗽⚖️🚜🇺🇸 Attorney & Author (@SidneyPowell1) June 16, 2024

Note: Powell, who was indicted last year along with Trump and 17 others in the prosecution related to the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, “pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.”

Powell is also amplifying an op-ed American Thinker essay titled ‘The Feds Are Itching to Jan6 Us Again,’ which describes January 6 not as an insurrection but as “an event that included Capitol Police officers holding doors open for smiling tourists.” Powell wrote: “Very important read!!”

Note: Powell’s plea deal came with a six-year probation sentence and an agreement to potentially testify against the others who have been indicted including fellow attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Cheseboro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Powell was ordered by the judge to “testify truthfully about any codefendants” and “provide all documents” to D.A. Fani Willis.

Trump’s criminal case in Fulton County — which was tentatively scheduled for October 4 — has been put on hold “pending resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.”