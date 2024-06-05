Marco Rubio’s Ex-Boss Slams Senator After “Irresponsible” Legal Comparison

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) who is considered a top VP pick for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, compared Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan (where he was found guilty on 34 felony counts) to a “communist show trial.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe criticized Rubio and said: “Americans know that Marco Rubio is lying. Americans know we are a nation of laws. Americans know that these jurors do a noble job. You have these people going out there saying these outrageous things.”

Marco Rubio is a lawyer; he started with my law firm Tew Cardenas. We did a significant amount of trial work. We had great respect for our legal system of trial by a jury of your peers, i never once heard him criticize the system we live by…ti; now and comparing our legal system… https://t.co/4P8qqhu1Cg — Al Cardenas (@AlCardenasFL_DC) June 3, 2024

Conservative activist Al Cardenas, a Cuban-born lawyer and former Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, replied to Scarborough: “Marco Rubio is a lawyer; he started with my law firm Tew Cardenas. We did a significant amount of trial work. We had great respect for our legal system of trial by a jury of your peers, i never once heard him criticize the system we live by…ti; now and comparing our legal system to Cuba’s or Venezuela is the epitome of irresponsibility.”

.@ananavarro: Some people have emotional support dogs, Trump has emotional support senators. They've been outdoing themselves to kiss his ring. Marco Rubio is one of the worst. How dare Marco Rubio compare Trump being a felon to communist Cuba. 5,600 Cubans, at least, were shot… pic.twitter.com/fMSVK5vlSN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 4, 2024

Cardenas is married to Nicaraguan-American political strategist and commentator Ana Navarro, who yesterday on The View (above) ripped into Rubio for the comparison and shamed him for using the names of thousands of Cubans who were executed after the Castro Revolution in vain — “so that you can suck up” to Trump.

Note: When Rubio ran as a 2016 GOP presidential candidate, Cardenas was a senior adviser and fundraiser for the 2016 Jeb Bush presidential campaign until it was suspended.