Trump Says Mothers Give Daughters “Large Bottles” of Birth Control for Rape

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, who last week was found guilty by a jury of falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to an adult film star and influence the 2016 presidential election, told a story to Fox & Friends this weekend about caravans of migrants entering the United States.

He said: “You know, the mothers put their daughters in those caravans knowing in many cases the daughter’s not coming back, knowing for almost certainty that the daughter’s going to be raped.” After female Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, a mother of nine, replied, “Yes,” Trump added: “You know they give them large, like, bottles of birth control pills, the mothers, because they know they’re going to be raped.”

To anyone who has taken hormonal birth control Donald J. Trump says something in this clip that is a clue that he's making up a story as he goes. "Great big bottles of birth control."



OK then. pic.twitter.com/bcNNIobs4q — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 5, 2024

Decoding Fox reporter Juliet Jeske points out: “To anyone who has taken hormonal birth control Donald J. Trump says something in this clip that is a clue that he’s making up a story as he goes. ‘Great big bottles of birth control.'”

Below is a photo of a month’s worth of birth control pills — they are not provided in bottles, large or small.

Above: A half-used blister pack of oral contraceptive pill, photo: Tristanb, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Birth control pills come in monthly packs because for the first 21 days of the cycle, users take a daily pill (ideally at the same time of day) that contains two hormones, estrogen and progestogen. During the last 7 days of the cycle, users take daily placebo pills and these days are considered hormone-free days. Once a pack is completed, users start a new pack and new cycle. If the pills are not taken as directed — in a timely manner — the chances of pregnancy increase.