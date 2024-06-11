A jury in a federal courthouse in Delaware on Tuesday found the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, guilty on all three felony charges regarding the possession of a gun while he was using narcotics in 2018.

Many political pundits have compared the Hunter Biden federal case to former president Donald Trump‘s New York State case, which resulted in a conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and to influence the 2016 presidential election.

After Biden’s conviction was announced, CNN asked Trump advocate, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) if Hunter Biden’s conviction “undercuts the GOP narrative that there’s a two-tiered justice system designed to hurt Republicans.” Johnson replied: “It doesn’t.”

Johnson added, “Every case is different. And clearly the evidence was overwhelming here. I don’t think that’s the case in the Trump trials.”

Just asked Speaker Mike Johnson if Hunter Biden’s conviction undercuts the GOP narrative that there's a two-tiered justice system designed to hurt Republicans.



“It doesn’t,” he said. “Every case is different. And clearly the evidence was overwhelming here. I don’t think that’s… pic.twitter.com/oyzCwSC6JL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 11, 2024

Fellow MAGA loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded to the Biden guilty conviction: “The Hunter Biden gun convictin is kinda dumb tbh.”

Gaetz followers are chiming in in agreement, as one replied: “Agreed, this is so they can claim that there is no double standard in the judicial system, and our side is falling for it as usual…, hook, line, and sinker..”

Note: Two of the counts Hunter Biden was found guilty of carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will announce the sentencing date at a later time.

The Hunter Biden gun conviction is kinda dumb tbh. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2024

President Biden, who has been traveling in Europe this week, returned to the U.S. to be with his son. He said before the verdict that he would not pardon his son.