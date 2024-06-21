Lauren Boebert Pushes Ten Commandments Nationwide, Says “We Need Morals”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) removed her signature eyeglasses to speak with former Trump White House political advisor Steve Bannon about morals.

Note: Bannon has been ordered to report to prison before July 1 to serve time for his conviction on contempt of Congress charges, which he has been trying to appeal for the past two years.

The Trump-endorsed Colorado congresswoman, who earlier this year went on an “apology tour” (her own description) after she was caught on video vaping and appearing to grope her date in a theater, addressed new legislation in Louisiana where the Ten Commandments are now required to be on display in classrooms of all public schools including colleges.

Lauren Boebert told Steve Bannon today that she wants the 10 Commandments displayed in every school in America because “we need morals back in our nation.” Story. https://t.co/Ur34yaFKjg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2024

Boebert told Bannon that not only does she agree with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry‘s decision to sign the legislation — the former Louisiana Attorney General been fighting for prayer in school for years with now House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — but she wants the biblical list displayed in every school in America because “we need morals back in our nation.”

Boebert, whose son is facing 22 theft related charges after breaking into cars and stealing credit cards, says the Left opposes putting the 10 Commandments in school because they don’t want children to be taught that it’s bad to steal things. pic.twitter.com/09ruHhZaFc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2024

Democratic political pundits including Keith Olbermann are responding to Boebert’s cry for more morals with laughter. Olbermann wrote: “We HAVE to get a firm grip on this problem.” And Jo Carducci replied: “Based upon her Beetlejuice performance, I’m gonna guess Lauren here knows a helluva lot more about rosy palms than she does about rosary and psalms.” Note: A performance of Beetlejuice is where Boebert’s controversial theater behavior occurred.

Boebert is currently running for Congress again, this time for the seat Rep. Ken Buck‘s resignation left open in Colorado’s 4th district. In her current term, she represents the 3rd district.