Ivanka Trump Declares Her Love For Father, “That’s Not Speaking Out”

The New York Times published the article ‘Trump Spews False Claims and Fury in Wake of Conviction’ after a Manhattan jury found the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal that threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

From the lobby of Trump Tower in Midtown, Trump excoriated District Attorney Alvin Bragg (“sick people”) and Judge Juan Merchan (“a devil”), and delivered “a litany of false statements” including the claim that the trial was “rigged.”

Trump’s adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Tiffany Trump, made appearances at the Manhattan courtroom but his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, did not.

On Friday, according to The Hill, Ivanka “broke her silence” and “spoke out publicly” for the first time since the verdict. The Hill was referring to the 42-year-old former White House advisor posting a throwback photo of her with her father and wrote “I love you dad.”

Note: Ms. Trump used the same photo to wish him a Happy Father’s Day in 2023 (see below).

Happy Father’s Day, dad ! I love you ! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6F6qv1iHe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2023

More than one reader replied to the claim saying, “That’s not speaking out,” including CNN and Fox News legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold.

In 2022, after moving from Washington to Florida with her husband, fellow White House advisor Jared Kushner who started a new business with a controversial $2 billion investment from the Saudi Arabian aristocracy, Ms. Trump said she was leaving politics and was “choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”