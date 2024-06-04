GOP Ex-Prosecutor “Tries to Be Fair” With Hunter Biden

Former federal prosecutor and former U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) was asked on Fox News to compare the trials of former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. Trump was found guilty by a New York jury last week on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up “hush money” payments to influence the 2016 presidential election; Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies and his trial began this week in Delaware.

[Note: Hunter Biden has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.]

Gowdy said with a smile: “I have this really bad habit, although I’m working on it, I try to be fair.” Gowdy believes that if two men other than Trump and Hunter had been charged with the felonies they had been, “we would probably be talking about something else.”

Trey Gowdy on Hunter Biden charges: I did gun prosecutions for 6 years … I bet you there weren't 10 cases prosecuted nationwide of addicts or unlawful drugs users who possessed firearms or lied on applications … which makes you wonder, why are you pursuing this one?" pic.twitter.com/ou36YOkp3N — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 4, 2024

Gowdy added: “I did gun prosecutions for six years. I went after convicted felons, I went after people who were fugitives from justice, I went after lots of different people who were prohibited from possessing a firearm. But I bet you there weren’t ten cases prosecuted natiocwide of addict or unlawful drug users who possessed fire arms or lied on applications. I bet there weren’t a dozen. Which makes you wonder, of all the cases you could be pursuing in Delaware, why are you pursuing this one?”

The U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware is David Weiss, who was appointed in 2017 under Trump. Unlike Trump, who has vowed to replace every eligible government employee with loyalists in a second term, the Biden administration asked Weiss to keep his position in 2021, even as he continued his Hunter Biden investigation.