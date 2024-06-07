Congressman Asks Mike Johnson To Rescind Steve Bannon’s Subpoena

Former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon was ordered by Trump-appointed Federal Judge Carl Nichols to report to prison by July 1 to serve a contempt of Congress sentence, which is four months.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 for not providing testimony and documents related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the House Select Committee. Judge Nichols paused the sentence while Bannon appealed the conviction. In May, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Bannon’s appeal.

(Note: Former Trump economist Peter Navarro, who also refused to testify and provide documents, is currently serving a four-month prison sentence.)

.@SpeakerJohnson, why don’t we rescind the Congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 committee by a vote of Congress? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 7, 2024

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) today responded to the Bannon news by asking House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to play the fixer for Bannon: “Speaker Johnson, Why don’t we rescind the Congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 committee by a vote of Congress?”

When asked on X why Massie doesn’t just “go down the hall and tell him, versus posting about it,” Massie responded:

“#1. He’s not going to do it just because it’s a good idea. He has to hear from Americans. You can stay on the couch, just pick up your phone and dial. #2. We only worked in DC for 3 days this week. Johnson canceled today because Pelosi asked him to due to D-day anniversary.”

Note: Bannon yesterday vowed to fight his contempt of Congress conviction “all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.” In related news, the Supreme Court — in an order written by Chief Justice John Roberts — rejected Navarro’s bid to avoid prison.