Indicted Ex-Trump Attorney Interviews Jan 6 Rioter in Prison, “That Is Unreal”

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb, who has been indicted for her alleged involvement in the 2022 Arizona fake electors scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, recently interviewed Jake Lang, a January 6 rioter who is currently being held in a federal maximum security prison in Washington, D.C.

[LoHud reports of Lang: “The 28-year-old New Yorker faces serious assault charges for allegedly battling police for more than two hours in the midst of a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol, including his beating officers with a baseball bat. He has been held primarily in the Washington, D.C., jail since his arrest in January 2021.”]

As seen below, Bobb asked Lang, whom she refers to as a “political prisoner,” what his experience is like in prison — “what can you do and not do,” she asked. Lang said he only gets one 15-minute call a day and also said: “It’s hard to run all the different organizations and websites that I’m running for the Jan 6ers from here but I do manage.”

Trump attorney @christina_bobb who is head of Election Integrity at RNC was ARRESTED yesterday in Maricopa County for defending the Trump team over the stolen 2020 election!!!



Listen to her phone call with Jan 6er Jake Lang from a Federal Max Security Prison!! pic.twitter.com/Jyivv25o76 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) May 22, 2024

Lang said: “They’ve been trying to shut me down because I do so many interviews and I have my political prisoner podcast…that’s why they keep moving me around.” (Though held primarily in D.C., Lang has been moved “a dozen times” according to the LoHud reporting.)

While speaking on the phone with Bobb, Lang said: “They’ve got me at a place here where basically I’ve been disconnected from the outside world, utterly.” Bobb replied, “That is unreal.”

Note: After Lang called for a protest during a TV interview with Lou Dobbs, he claimed the prison punished him by putting him in solitary confinement, a claim which was denied by a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

When Bobb asked what charges were brought against him, Lang replied by claiming he tried to save the life of a woman who died that day, and protected the elderly and women around him.

Lang, who can be seen on video hitting law enforcement officers with a baseball bat and riot shield, faces several charges of repeatedly assaulting law enforcement officers, as well as felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.