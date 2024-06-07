‘Alito Flags’ Being Sold to Celebrate Roe v. Wade Reversal

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has been criticized for raising two controversial flags in front of his homes: an upside-down American flag outside his home in Virginia, and a ‘An Appeal to Heaven’ pine tree flag outside his beach house in New Jersey. Both flags have been associated with the Stop the Steal movement and were seen being carried by rioters at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The conservative publication National Review announced today that it is selling “Alito Flags.” One flag is similar to the inverted American flag, but an image of Alito — in his SCOTUS Justice robe — replaces the white stars. The other flag is yellow with the words “Appeal to Law” on the top with an image of Alito in his Justice robe, a pine tree, and a baseball below.

The magazine is promoting the new merchandise: “Just in time for July 4 and the anniversary of Justice Alito’s historic majority opinion in Dobbs, we are proud to reveal ‘Alito Flags’ available to purchase now. We are selling these *at cost* to encourage everyone to proudly display their support!”

The National Review noted: “This is not a fundraiser or a commercial venture…After your order, we will get the flag sent to you directly by the vendor.” The price of one flag is $197.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the 2022 landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in which the court held that the Constitution of the United States does not confer a right to abortion. The majority decision was written by Alito.