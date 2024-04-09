White House Blasts MAGA Congressman for $156,697 Debt

President Joe Biden yesterday announced new plans to cancel more student debt for millions of borrowers. As heard in the video statement below, Biden declared: “I said I wouldn’t back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need. That’s why today we’re announcing new plans that, if implemented, would cancel student debt for millions more.”

U.S. Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA) responded by writing: “Joe Biden once again announces that he will transfer millions more in student debt onto the backs of hardworking taxpayers. This scam is nothing more than a desperate attempt to buy votes with Americans’ hard-earned money.”

The official White House account on X responded to the MAGA congressman’s criticism by writing: “Congressman Clyde had $156,697 of debt forgiven from a PPP loan.” (Rep. Clyde owns two gun stores in Georgia.)

Note: Clyde is an outspoken critic of Biden. In 2022, he introduced in the House the ‘Expose Biden’s Inflation, Deficits, and Economic Neglect Act of 2022’ or the Expose BIDEN Act, and claimed that the Biden administration was “determined to hurt the economy” and would “strangle job creation in the U.S.” According to the U.S. Department of Labor, unemployment is at its lowest level in 54 years.

Rep. James Comer (R-GA), who has led the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing investigation into President Biden and his family for the past year, co-sponsored the proposed ‘Expose BIDEN’ legislation. Clyde is also a member of the House Oversight Committee.