Rudy Giuliani Blames Communism for Earthquakes, ‘You Want to Figure Out Why?’

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Americans to “repent” after a 4.8 earthquake rattled portions of New Jersey, the New York City metropolitan area, and Pennsylvania. She wrote: “God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens.”

SHOWN: Proof that Marjorie Taylor Greene has never read the Bible or a science book. pic.twitter.com/W85ozJDUBn — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 6, 2024

Fellow MAGA supporter Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is blaming communism for the earthquakes.

He said (video below): “Someone is sending us a message, communists states are getting earthquakes.” He referred to New York as “the communist state of New York,” and used the state of California to support his theory: “You can’t have more earthquakes than California. You want to figure out why?”

Rudy says God is sending a message by causing earthquakes in communist states like NY and CA. pic.twitter.com/pGaXwtbLmr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2024

Note: Earthquakes occur when tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust move and push against each other. Earthquakes are most common along fault lines, which are fractures that allow the plates to move.

There is a major fault line in New Jersey called the Ramapo Fault, which stems from the Appalachian Mountains. There are also at least five smaller fault lines under the island of Manhattan.

New York City — home to Wall Street and not known as a communist enclave — is widely considered the “Capital of Capitalism.”