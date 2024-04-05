GOP Strategist Warns: RFK Jr “Will Take More From Trump Than Biden”

A fundraising email for Democrat-turned-Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. this week referred to January 6 defendants as “activists” who have been “stripped of their Constitutional liberties.”

A spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign later said the “statement was an error that does not reflect Mr. Kennedy’s views. It was inserted by a new marketing contractor and slipped through the normal approval process.”

Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell (publisher of The Bulwark, and founder of Republican Voters Against Trump), was asked on CNN: “Who is Kennedy trying to appeal to with these comments and is it working?”

Longwell revealed results from two focus groups — one polling former Biden voters who are leaning toward RFK and another of former Trump voters who are leaning toward RFK. She said the Democrats love Kennedy’s take on conservation and the environment; and Republicans love that he’s “beating up on Democrats” and they “love his position on being anti-vax.”

Longwell added: “If I were Donald Trump, I would be very concerned that when voters become more educated on who RFK is, that he will pull much more from the MAGA anti-vax right…He will take more from Trump than Joe Biden.”