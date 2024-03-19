Stormy Daniels Says “Mugshot” Is From False Arrest

Judge Juan Merchan ruled yesterday that former President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others, are allowed to testify in Trump’s upcoming trial in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Trump illegally falsified business records when he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels, who claimed to have a sexual encounter with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who denies the encounter, pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to the payment.

On social media, Daniels has already shared her excitement about “testifying against Tiny.”

Daniels, who lives in New Orleans, was in New York City this week to promote her autobiographical documentary film, Stormy, which premiered on Peacock on Monday.

Peacock is using a black-and-white photo of Daniels (above) to promote the film. When a fan asked about the image (“Is that picture 20 years old or Photoshop?”), Daniels replied: “It’s actually my mugshot from my false arrest in Ohio.”

Note: Daniels was arrested in July 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, where she was charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally touching a patron at a strip club. The charges against Daniels were dropped 12 hours later but Daniels sued the city and members of the Columbus Police Department’s vice unit, whom she accused of targeting her because they were supporters of Trump.

Two officers were fired, two others were suspended, and Daniels settled for $450,000.

Note: Trump’s “hush money” trial has been delayed until at least mid-April, and a court hearing is now scheduled for Monday, March 25, when the judge and both parties will discuss new documents and an updated schedule.