Lauren Boebert Mysteriously Declares “It Is Finished”

While running for re-election, the Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) switched from her present 3rd congressional district to the reddest congressional district in Colorado, the 4th.

The early departure of 4th district Rep. Ken Buck (R), who announced his resignation this month and who has criticized the effect of the MAGA movement in Congress, has led to a special election to fill his seat before a new permanent replacement Representative is elected in November. That special election is scheduled for June 25, the same day as the Colorado GOP primary.

Boebert announced that she is not running in the special election as winning the job would require her to give up her current seat in the 3rd district.

Last night, Boebert wrote three words on her X account, “It is finished,” without explanation.

It is finished. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 30, 2024

While those against the MAGA movement speculate her campaign is “finished,” Colorado Politics reported yesterday: “A panel of Colorado Republicans selected former Mayor Greg Lopez to be their candidate and likely replacement for the remainder of former Rep. Ken Buck’s term, a decision that could buoy Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CO, as she eyes his House seat.”

Congratulations to Greg Lopez, who will be a strong Congressman finishing out the remainder of Ken BUCKLE’S term! Greg stepped up with a servant heart and a leadership mindset with accountability being his driving force.



THANK YOU to the Vacancy Committee members who have put… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 29, 2024

Lopez, the former mayor of Parker, Colorado, “plans to step down after the general election winner is sworn into office in January 2025, meaning Boebert will not need to face an incumbent as she runs against seven GOP primary candidates this summer.”

Note: There are also currently five Democrats running in the primary for Buck’s seat including political science professor and attorney Karen Breslin, Trisha Calvarese (who describes Lopez as “an anti-choice seat warmer guy”), US Marine Corps veteran Ike McCorkle, John Padora, Jr. and Anil Saxena.