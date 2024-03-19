MAGA Congressman Stirs Obama Conspiracy Pot: “Does He Not Trust Biden?”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama yesterday visited 10 Downing Street in London, the residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Obama stopped to smile and wave at the press before entering the building.

After the one-hour meeting, BBC reported that the “tight-lipped” Obama left with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley, but did not answer questions yelled out by members of the press including “Why should we care about democracy in Russia?”

U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt (R-TX) reacted to seeing Obama on Downing Street by writing: “Wow… dressed and ready to go, suited and booted. This looks like more than just a personal call, looks like official business.”

[Note: When former President Donald Trump recently hosted Hungary’s President Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump wore a business suit.]

Hunt, who has been campaigning for Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, also added a hint of conspiracy theory to his mockery of Obama: “Tell us you’ve been working from home as POTUS without telling us. Does he not trust Biden as his front-man anymore?”

The conspiracy theory that Hunt references derives from a joking response Obama gave Stephen Colbert during a post-presidency interview –see below — in which he floated the idea of running the world from behind the scenes in his sweatpants through a frontman in a suit.

Note: The day before, Hunt commented on President Biden’s new sneakers (the brand is HOKA, an American-owned company), and complained how the media “produced a puff piece about ‘how cool’ the sneakers are.” Hunt claims the president is wearing the “non-slip shoes to prevent him from continuing to fall up stairs, fall on stage, and walk off stage.”