Stormy Daniels Vows To “Testify Against Tiny!” at Trump Trial

An attorney for former President Donald Trump, Steve Sadow, confirmed that Trump plans to skip a hearing on Thursday in Fulton County (to review misconduct allegations against DA Fani Willis who’s overseeing his Georgia 2020 election fraud case) and will instead be in New York City to attend a hearing regarding the criminal hush money charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal a hush payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sexual relations with Trump and to have received money to keep those relations secret as Trump ran for president in 2016.

A trial regarding the Stormy Daniels hush money payment is scheduled on March 25.

On X, Daniels wrote that she’s excited to “testify against tiny!” (Daniels has repeatedly referred to Trump as “Tiny.”)

When not commenting on the upcoming trial, Daniels is promoting the documentary about her life, STORMY, which is premiering at the SXSW film festival (March 8-16) and will be available on Peacock beginning March 18.

Accepted into the SXSW film festival is absolutely mind boggling! What an honor for my story to be premiering alongside so many huge films opening night! pic.twitter.com/miZp3oafbi — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) February 8, 2024

Daniels celebrated on X: “And now a major network has spent a lot of money making a documentary about me AND I get to testify against tiny! Look at me! Living the American dream while doing a job I love!”

Below is the trailer for STORMY, which Daniels says “reveals more than 6 years of filming and interviews!”

The film (co-executive produced by Judd Apatow) “takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist, and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier.”

STORMY is produced by Erin Lee Carr and Sarah Gibson. Gibson is also known for her work on documentary films and series including Britney vs Spears, and Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste.