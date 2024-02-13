Democrats Real Problem “Defies Logic” — Stop Trying To Win, Says Critic

Left-leaning political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen boasts more than 2 billion views on YouTube, and his No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen podcast has also made him a go-to commentator on more mainstream channels like MSNBC.

But it’s his autonomous YouTube prowess that proves Cohen’s ability to win an audience with his analysis and viewpoint, unaided by big media. Cohen specializes in common sense — that is, sense that appeals to the common viewer –and a contemporary version of realpolitik.

And speaking that language Cohen has some advice for Democrats: Stop trying to speak MAGA — you are not fluent and it won’t work.

In the segment below, Cohen offers Democrats a real-world lesson he thinks they should have long-ago internalized, urging Dems to “stop trying to WIN OVER Republicans with displays of goodwill. It’s never going to happen.”

Merrick Garland finding an avowed Republican to handle an investigation into a Democratic president during an election year defies logic. We need to stop trying to WIN OVER Republicans with displays of goodwill. It's never going to happen.



Full episode: https://t.co/gAv0Su6IJR pic.twitter.com/smeAXI4hxQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 12, 2024

The most recent example of Democrats expecting good faith from operatives across the aisle is manifest in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which while failing to charge Joe Biden with any crimes (after more than a year of investigations), still managed to wound Biden politically by casting editorial aspersions in its content.

Hur, now famously, characterized Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man” with memory problems.

Cohen implies the real problem isn’t Biden’s memory but Biden’s belief in a system that collapsed long before he became President.

It is — it was — a system in which pre-Trump Republicans mostly and ultimately honored their commitment to country over party — as when Presidential candidate John McCain chastened those denigrating his opponent Barack Obama with misinformation and racism. McCain went out of his way to contradict the criticism and call Obama — who was leading him at the time — a “decent, family man,” an almost unthinkable gesture in today’s GOP.

The new uncompromising GOP, combined with a stubborn Democratic naivete about its intentions, created the ludicrous situation where Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland — in a gesture meant to display nonpartisanship and transparency — allowed the Trump-appointed “avowed Republican” to handle an investigation “into a Democratic President during an election year.”

That, according to Cohen, “defies logic.”