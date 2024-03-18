“Shameless” Lindsey Graham Jokes About Putin Winning Election

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who in February voted against a Senate foreign aid bill that would have provided $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion, is in Kyiv, Ukraine meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a social media post, the group Republicans Against Trump called Graham’s visit “shameless.”

As seen in the video clip below, Zelensky thanks the Congress of the United States for its support over the past two years. Graham responded, saying: “I admire what you and your people have been able to do over two years. I remember being told Kyiv would fall in four weeks. We’re still here.”

Graham smiled conceding that, in the dubious Russian election concluded this week, “Putin won in a landslide.” Graham laughed, “You know why he got 87 percent? Because he didn’t want 88 — that would look bad.”

(NOTE: Putin had no significant opposition in the election, which took place nearly a month after the most high-profile Russian opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, died in a Siberian penal colony at age 47.)

Graham noted it is the tenth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea and asserted that there are “better days ahead for the people of Ukraine,” though the Senator did not elaborate on the reasons for his optimism. He added, “And Putin will go down in history like all the people like Putin go down in history. Just a matter of time.”

Note: Putin, who won a new six-year term, is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union from 1924 until his death in 1953.