Trump Criminal Trial Moment That Made Legal Analyst “Giggle Inside”

MSNBC legal correspondent and former litigator Lisa Rubin is reporting from the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Rubin today reported that the cross examination of David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, was “tense,” and revealed that one moment that made her “giggle inside.”

NEW: The cross examination of David Pecker continues–and it is tense. But one moment made me giggle inside. 1/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 26, 2024

Rubin wrote: “Pecker was asked whether AMI provided its 2018 non-prosecution agreement with DOJ to its lenders and insurers, reminding Pecker that financial institutions are entitled to information that could impact their assessment of a borrower’s or insured’s creditworthiness.”

She added, “The irony of a Trump lawyer lecturing a witness about this, months after the civil fraud trial, is not lost on me. FIN.”

Note: In February, Judge Arthur Engoron issued a $355 million judgment after concluding that Trump and his associates had “deceived banks and insurers by exaggerating his wealth and asset values on financial statements.” Engoron also barred Trump from serving in top roles at any New York company, including his own Trump Organization, for three years, a prohibition that was later reduced.