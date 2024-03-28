MAGA Rep. Spreads “Illegal Invaders” Bus Story, Ripped For “Spectacular Stupidity”

Trump-endorsed Michigan State Representative Matt Maddock today shared photos of three buses lined up on the tarmac of an airport. He wrote: “Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?”

The new Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, Justin Barclay, retweeted the post.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) slammed Maddock for the presumption and wrote: “Hey Einstein, your state is hosting the Sweet 16. Could it be a team bus? If it is, will you resign for your spectacular stupidity?”

Hey Einstein, your state is hosting the Sweet 16. Could it be a team bus? If it is, will you resign for your spectacular stupidity? https://t.co/CRPyDDSOPJ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 28, 2024

Mallory McMorrow shared photos of members of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team arriving at the airport and boarding the buses (see below). They play the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

A sitting State Representative sees a group of busses at the airport and immediately yells “illegal invaders” which is a pretty rude (and also, frankly, dangerous) way to greet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team arriving for March Madness. pic.twitter.com/IbfOdEUjkr — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) March 28, 2024

When the facts were brought to Maddock’s attention on X, he replied, “sure kommie.” Maddock has yet to delete the claim.

His response to someone who called him out was to call them a “c0mmi.e” 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/hr8U66tPv3 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2024

Note: Mattock is married to Meshawn Mattock, one of the 16 Michigan Republicans who were indicted in July 2023 for alleged conspiracy in a fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 Michigan presidential election results. At a fundraiser at his home in August, Mattock reportedly told attendees that “if the government continues to weaponize these departments against conservatives” that someone would be shot “or we’re going have a civil war or some sort of revolution.”