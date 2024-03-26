Governor Signs Anti-Diversity Bill as NCAA Basketball Team Confronts Racist Incident

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill on Monday banning public colleges from having mandatory “diversity statements” during the same week a visiting college basketball coach praised diversity at universities as a factor in diminishing racism — specifically the kind of racism her team had just experienced in Idaho.

At a press conference (below), University of Utah head coach Lynne Roberts was asked about a series of incidents that caused the team — which was staying in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as part of their participation in the NCAA Tournament — to switch hotels.

“While the basketball team, the band and the cheerleading team were walking to a restaurant Thursday night, a white truck got near the team, revved its engines, and its occupants then yelled the N-word toward the team before speeding off,” reported the Idaho Statesman in an editorial entitled: Racial attack in Coeur d’Alene shows more work needed to combat racism in Idaho.

“Two hours later, after dinner, as they left the restaurant, two trucks showed up, revved their engines and its occupants yelled the N-word again.”

Coach Roberts said: “We had several instances of some kind of racial hate crimes toward our program,” which she called “terribly upsetting for all of us.”

Roberts added: “You know you think, in our worlds, in athletics and university settings, it’s shocking… there’s so much diversity on a college campus, and so you’re just not exposed to that very often.” She said, “Racism is real and it happens and it’s awful.” She said “no one knew how to handle it, and for our players to not feel safe in a NCAA tournament environment, it’s messed up.”

[According to the most recent U.S. Census, 88.9% of Couer d’Alene residents are White and 0.4% are Black or African American. Salt Lake City, where the University of Utah is located, is 71.3% White and 3.0% Black or African American. Notably the enrolled student population at University of Utah is more than 65% White, 14% Hispanic or Latino, 6% Asian, 6% Two or More Races, 1% Black or African American. Utah sports participate in the Pac-12 Conference, where some schools are more diverse.]

The new Idaho law that Governor Little signed, which takes effect in July, also bars public colleges and universities “from requesting information regarding applicants’ contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, in addition to their race- or sex-based privilege.” The schools are also prohibited from inquiring about candidates’ opinions on social justice issues. (Note: The bill is not technically against diversity, per se, but against mandating diversity in schools.)

I’m proud to sign this bill and ensure Idahoans are hired or accepted into college based on merit and hard work. pic.twitter.com/xOqsBDEpJx — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 25, 2024

Note: The legislation passed the Idaho Senate (27-8) before sweeping through the House of Representatives (59-11).

Little, a Republican who earlier this month endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, wrote: “I’m proud to sign this bill and ensure Idahoans are hired or accepted into college based on merit and hard work.”