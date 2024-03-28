Liz Cheney Draws Huge Crowd, Saying “We Can Survive” Biden, Not Trump

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who has made herself the loudest voice in the GOP’s Donald Trump resistance movement, spoke to a very large crowd in Iowa this week, saying that the Republic “can survive” four more years of policy she disagrees with — that is, a second Biden administration.

What the Republic cannot survive, Cheney asserts, is the re-election of former President Trump, whom she castigates as utterly unfit for office.

[NOTE: Cheney’s pinned tweet reads “The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power. We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again.”]

“Certainly, what’s happening in the Republican party is dangerous,” Cheney said in Des Moines. “We now have one of our two major political parties that has abandoned the Constitution.”

Big crowd in Des Moines tonight to hear Liz Cheney. #IAPolitics pic.twitter.com/gYZ0QVm2p5 — Kara Ahern (@kara_ahern) March 28, 2024

[RELATED: Liz Cheney Pushes Father Dick Cheney Into Elite Anti-Trump Group]

Above is a photo of the Des Moines crowd gathered at Drake University to hear Cheney, a crowd notable for its lack of red headgear. As one observer points out: “Good to see a crowd of Republicans not wearing MAGA hats!” (NOTE: Attendance was not limited to Republicans.)

[NOTE: Cheney’s drawing power is another sign that the presumptive GOP nominee may be in trouble even in deep red Iowa, where the caucus results showed Trump with only 51% of the GOP Caucus votes, as Nikki Haley nabbed 19% of the votes and the already crumbling campaign of Ron DeSantis pulled 21%.]

Good to see a crowd of Republicans not wearing MAGA hats! — UrbanistaRamon (@UrbanistaRamon) March 28, 2024

Characterizing Trump as an “existential threat,” Cheney has been unrelenting in her criticism of a man who faces dozens of criminal counts for allegedly fomenting an insurrection and for trying to subvert the 2020 election in order to hold on to power.

An emerging view among Republicans who are less visible than the boisterous Trump MAGA acolytes is captured in the following response to Cheney’s appearance, enough to tilt an opinion in her favor as she portrayed a Trump-led future as perilous for the country, and fatal for the Republican Party’s values.