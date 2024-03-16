Liz Cheney Pushes Father Dick Cheney Into Elite Anti-Trump Group

Conservative political pundit and vocal Trump critic George Conway asked former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on X if she knew anyone who’d like to join a proposed ‘Republican Vice Presidents Against Trump’ group. Actually the list could include nearly all living Vice Presidents — not just Republicans: Joe Biden, Cheney, Kamala Harris, Al Gore and — new member alert — Mike Pence.

In other words, every living Vice President except Dan Quayle, who was last in the national news for telling Pence to hold his ground against Trump’s alleged election theft attempts.

Cheney replied to Conway’s invitation, writing: “As a matter of fact, I do” and included a video of her father, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, saying that there is no individual who has been “a greater threat to our Republic [than Trump].”

The popular Republicans against Trump account chimed in and replied: “Thank you for your leadership.”

Not all Republicans are pleased with the Cheney family, of course, which is considered part of the establishment that Trump’s MAGA movement claims it wants to eradicate.

Ryan Fournier, co-founder and acting chairman of the organization Students for Trump, responded to the Dick Cheney video criticizing Trump by knocking the former Vice President’s own reputational challenges: “Coming from the guy who ran Halliburton and made millions off of the wars in the Middle East? Hahahaha. Screw you, scumbag.”

Fournier is also responding to the news of former Vice President Mike Pence not endorsing Trump for the 2024 presidency — a move that triggered Conway’s question — by referring to him as “Mike Penis” and with a warning: “we will ensure you never serve in an elected seat ever again.”

Fournier’s name-calling is a strategem that comes from the top, as Trump is an inveterate name-caller. Whether denigration will be as effective in 2024 as it was in 2020 will be revealed in November, but there are evidently no plans to change the level of discourse.