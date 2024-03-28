MAGA Candidate Attacks Christian Congressman, “Shut the Hell Up”

After the presumptive GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump launched an ad campaign to sell copies of the Bible for $60, Texas State Representative James Talarico shared a sermon he recently delivered in his church. Talarico warned his congregation about the threat of Christian Nationalism.

Talarico, a Democrat, writes: “Christian Nationalism is perverting my faith and subverting our democracy. It’s incumbent upon Christians to call out this dangerous ideology.”

Shut the hell up — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) March 28, 2024

His sermon begins: “The bible doesn’t mention abortion or gay marriage but it goes on and on about forgiving debt, liberating the poor, and healing the sick.” He added the claim of America being a Christian nation is “historically inaccurate” and “theologically blasphemous.”

Talarico preaches: “If this was truly a Christian nation, we would guarantee health care to every single person” and “love all of our LGBTQ neighbors.”

Republican candidate for Congress Anthony Sabatini, who is running in Florida’s 11th congressional district, responded to Talarico by writing: “Shut the hell up.”

Sabatini served the 38th district in the Florida House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022 and lost the Republican primary to serve in the U.S House of Representatives in 7th congressional district to Rep. Cory Mills. He is currently running against septuagenarian Republican U.S. Representative Daniel Webster, who assumed office in 2011. (Webster has represented three districts.)

Town Hall in The Villages! Join us 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kRqE4Lq8gQ — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) March 22, 2024

Webster has experience facing far-right candidates like Sabatini — he ran for re-election in 2022 against MAGA activist Laura Loomer in the primary. Webster won the nomination with a 51%–44% advantage. In the general election, he easily defeated Democrat Shante Munns by a margin of 63%–35%.