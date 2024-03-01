MAGA Governor Will Permit Concealed Carry, “No Democrat To Stop It”

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced today that the State of Louisiana is about to become the 28th state to enact a permitless concealed carry law — AKA, “Constitutional Carry.”

ABC News reports that the proposed law (Senate Bill 1) will “allow eligible people to carry guns hidden in their clothing without having to pay for a government permit, having their fingerprints taken or completing a firearm training course — which are all currently required.”

The new Louisiana bill will allow residents 18 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

[Note: Other states that currently allow 18-year-olds and 19-year-olds to carry a concealed gun without a permit include Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Vermont.]

The State Freedom Caucus is celebrating the passing of the bill by both houses of the Louisiana legislature — on its way to the Governor’s desk “with no Democrat governor to stop it this time.”

Republican Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who will sign the legislation, has held the office since January 8, 2024. He beat incumbent two-term Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, who has vetoed similar bills while in office for the past eight years.

Louisiana legislators also approved a bill (Senate Bill 2) that would “provide a level of immunity from civil liability for someone who holds a concealed carry permit and uses their firearm to shoot a person in self-defense.”

Governor Landry says the concealed carry law is “designed to crack down on criminals in an effort to reduce crime.” Opponents including Moms Demand Action say such concealed carry laws without training and permits will make the streets more dangerous for both citizens and police. The new law will go in effect on the Fourth of July 2024.