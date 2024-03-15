Bishop Shames MAGA Governor, “Young Lives Will Be Snatched From Us”

MAGA South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a NRA-backed bill last week that allows citizens 18 years and older to legally possess a firearm openly or concealed without training and without a concealed weapons permit.

The measure also means “there are no restrictions of guns inside vehicles. Guns can be stored anywhere inside the vehicle openly or concealed.”

McMaster is celebrating that South Carolina — which has the sixth-highest rate of gun violence in the U.S. — is now the 29th state in the country that has enacted a “constitutional carry” bill.

McMaster said: “For over two years law enforcement and victims of crime have been begging” for the bill.

As seen smiling below at the signing ceremony, McMaster claims that the law — which goes into effect immediately — “will keep violent criminals behind bars with increased penalties for illegal gun use and possession.”

What is the celebration and the smiles about. I’m very sad and concerned about the countless young lives that will be snatched from us because guns + immaturity is a dangerous combination. — Bishop Herbert Bailey (@PastorBailey) March 9, 2024

Note: The bill states that “it is unlawful for a person who has been convicted of a crime punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of more than one year to possess a firearm or ammunition within this State.”

Bishop Herbert Bailey of Columbia, South Carolina — Senior Pastor of the Right Direction Church International — responded to McMaster’s bill signing ceremony, shaming the bill as no cause for celebration: “What is the celebration and the smiles about. I’m very sad and concerned about the countless young lives that will be snatched from us because guns + immaturity is a dangerous combination.”

Note: The NRA thanked Rep. Bobby Cox, Rep. Jason Elliott, and Speaker Murrell Smith “for their leadership in ensuring this legislation moves forward to strengthen South Carolinians’ right to self-defense,” and thanked the representatives who voted in favor of the bill.