Kellyanne Conway Offended by “Abortion Czar” and Her “Stupid Idea”

Former Trump campaign advisor Kellyanne Conway said she was offended “and everyone else should be” that Vice President Kamala Harris visited an abortion clinic in Minnesota this week. She is the first U.S. Vice President to do so.

Conway called the visit “a stupid idea” and Harris “the abortion czar.” Conway also complained that President Joe Biden “wouldn’t dare to say the word abortion” during his recent State of the Union address.

Kellyanne: I am personally offended and everybody should be that Kamala Harris flew to Minnesota to an abortion clinic. It’s a stupid idea pic.twitter.com/9KbDfW7jvq — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Note: Biden’s written speech does mention the word abortion when referring to Kate Cox, the pregnant woman who had to leave the state of Texas to get an abortion (her fetus had a fatal condition). But during the delivery of the speech, Biden said instead, “Because Texas law banned her to act, Kate and her husband had to leave the state to get the care she needed.”

Conway questioned the sincerity and efforts of the Biden administration regarding women’s health care, by asking: “They care about women’s healthcare? What about maternal fatality? What about heart disease? What about cancer? All the things that are on top of the list — that are really truly women’s health.”

Also during the SOTU, Biden spoke about the Women’s Health Research Initiative, which is being led by First Lady Biden and Maria Shriver.

The Initiative works to improve “how research on women’s health is conducted and [to] maximize the Administration’s investments in women’s health research, including to address health disparities and inequities” like the mysterious gender imbalance of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease (two-thirds are women) and MS (80% of individuals with autoimmune diseases are women).

During the address, Biden asked Congress to “Pass my plan for $12 billion to transform women’s health research and benefit millions of lives across America.”