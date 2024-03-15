Lara Trump Needs “5,000 Paid People” Ex-RNC Chair Warns

Lara Trump, newly installed co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump (and wife of Eric Trump), has said that she’s “personally” writing emails to encourage RNC members to donate.

On Newsmax, Trump reported that she’s “received phone calls from multiple people who want to donate max out money to the RNC,” and “people are going to hear directly from me. I personally wrote an email this morning to send out to people all across this country asking for donations.”

[Related: RNC Admits Lara Trump Not Qualified To Co-Chair But “Called by God”]

Note: The RNC reportedly has $8.7 million in cash on hand while the Democratic National Party (DNC) has more than $24 million.

Former RNC chairman Reince Priebus, who also served as White House chief of staff during the first six months of Donald Trump’s presidency, said today on Fox News: “What I would be doing, and it’s pretty simple stuff… is raising about $40 million in the next 60 days.” That’s about $667,000 per day.

Reince Priebus on what the RNC needs to do: You gotta raise about $40 million in the next 60 days… pic.twitter.com/sNHZ5CCa1L — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Priebus also suggested that the RNC put out “about 5,000 people in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that are paid full-time, on the ground, targeting early voting, absentee ballot voting.”

Priebus’s comments follow Trump’s guest spot on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Sunday, when she said the RNC has a “nationwide network of volunteers including poll watchers” who will count ballots. She also asked lawyers to volunteer on Election Day. saying: “If you are an attorney and want to volunteer, we want you.”

Having announced big layoffs at the RNC nationwide, Trump and her new co-chair Michael Whatley are both trying to get their messages right. In one of his earliest interviews after assuming the leadership, Whatley misspoke on the GOP-friendly Fox News platform, insisting Americans were better off “today” than they were four years ago under Trump. (He obviously meant to assert the opposite notion; see below.)