U.S. Congresswoman on Trump: “Bury This Orange Heathen Under Jail”

U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is an outspoken critic of the GOP and the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Crockett is reacting to the latest decision by Judge Scott McAfee — who is overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Trump and his co-defendants — in which McAfee ruled that either District Attorney Fani Willis or prosecutor Nathan Wade must step aside from the case.

Crockett said “the decision is odd based upon the law, but honestly, this sounds like the judge exercising as much caution as possible to protect the record if & when Trump is convicted. I say give him his Constitutional Right for all 80+ criminal counts… (His Right to a Speedy Trial!).”

Now bury this orange heathen under the jail. No election win for the Presidency can protect him from being ordered to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Fani Willis & her office can continue their prosecution so long as Special Prosecutor Wade is removed. The decision is odd… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 15, 2024

The congresswoman added: “Now bury this orange heathen under the jail. No election win for the Presidency can protect him from being ordered to the Georgia Department of Corrections.”

When asked about Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (chair of the House Judiciary Committee) and “his threats against Fani Willis,” Crockett replied: “he has no jurisdiction over her… He needs to argue before a court why he should have an enforceable subpoena over her to discuss an ongoing state case.”

NOTE: Both Jordan and Crockett attended law school. Crockett worked as a public defender and established her own law firm. Jordan has said he did not take the bar exam after law school.