Lara Trump Recruits Lawyers To Volunteer on Election Day, “We Want You!”

On Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show ‘Sunday Morning Futures,’ Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, revealed the number one priority for the RNC under its new leadership. Trump said that among her three priorities, which include getting out the vote and raising money, the top goal is “protecting the vote.”

Trump was endorsed for her new job by her father-in-law, who faces criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice for trying to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. The new RNC co-chair said, “We can never allow what happened in 2020 and the questions surrounding that election to ever happen again.”

NOTE: The argument that the 2020 election was compromised by fraud or corruption has been rejected in more than 50 legal cases.

Trump also claimed during the Sunday interview that Attorney General Merrick Garland “doesn’t want voter ID anymore. He wants to basically give access, as I just heard from him, to anyone whether they are legally able to vote or not.”

Trump is referring to the speech Garland delivered on ‘Bloody Sunday’ at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma, Alabama, which Bartiromo had just shown a clip of. (Bloody Sunday refers to March 7, 1965, the day civil rights activists protesting voter suppression set out to march from Selma to Montgomery and were met with horrific violence.)

Note: Garland said in his speech that “The right to vote is still under attack” and that his office is “challenging efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary restrictions on access to the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements.”

Also during his speech in Alabama, Garland announced the launching of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force which will “combat threats against election workers” including the local volunteers who ensure that voting is available in every precinct.

On Fox News, Lara Trump announced that the RNC has established its first ever Election Integrity Division, which she says has “vast resources” behind it and a “nationwide network of volunteers including poll watchers” who will count ballots.

Trump spoke directly to Bartiromo’s viewers and said: “If you are an attorney and want to volunteer, we want you.” She then added, “To anyone out there who is thinking about cheating in an election, we will go after you. You will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”