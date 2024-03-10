Liz Cheney Shames MAGA Senator, “Spreading Lunacy”

Former U.S. Senator Liz Cheney (R-WY) is defending her work as vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol following allegations made in The Federalist article ‘Liz Cheney, January 6 Committee Suppressed Exonerating Evidence Of Trump’s Push For National Guard.’

On Saturday she has exchanged nasty words with Fox News conservative pundit Mark Levin, and on Sunday she attacked MAGA Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), who voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the riot.

The Committee, led by Cheney, discovered and revealed more than 100 emails between Lee, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX), which detailed plans to overturn the election results.

.⁦@BasedMikeLee: Here you are on 1/6 explaining that Trump's plan to seize power was illegal. It's sad you've abandoned what you know is true. You should take a break from spreading lunacy to read these remarks by Dallin Oakshttps://t.co/7nBWnZeYkl https://t.co/miY9EiWlry — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 10, 2024

Cheney reminded Lee of the speech he gave about ‘Counting Electoral Votes’ just hours after the attack on January 6th. Below is the complete five-minute speech.

Cheney wrote on X: “Here you are on 1/6 explaining that Trump’s plan to seize power was illegal. It’s sad you’ve abandoned what you know is true. You should take a break from spreading lunacy to read these remarks by Dallin Oaks.”

Note: Lee is a Mormon, and Dallin Oaks is the first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). Cheney also provided a link to Oaks’s speech ‘Defending Our Divinely Inspired Constitution,’ which included the line: “We are to be governed by law and not by individuals, and our loyalty is to the Constitution and its principles and processes, not to any office holder.” Oaks delivered the speech in April 2021.