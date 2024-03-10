Liz Cheney Rips Fox News Star and ‘Bozo’ Writer, “Trump Never Ordered 10k Troops”

Conservative political pundit Mark Levin — the host of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News — called the former chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), “sleazy” on X this weekend.

Note: When Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Levin told his audience that the Democrats were “stealing the election,” and on January 5, 2021, Levin told his listeners, “If we don’t fight on Jan. 6 on the floor of the Senate and the House… then we are done.”

Levin is responding to an article that claims Cheney and the Jan 6 Committee allegedly suppressed evidence of then-President Donald Trump asking for 10,000 National Guard troops on that infamous day.

Hi Mark: I see you’re still spreading BS. You & the bozo who wrote this might want to actually read the 1/6 report (eg, Appendix 2, 741-2, 127-8, 587-92), SecDef Miller’s transcript (Trump never ordered 10k troops), Judge Wallace’s finding (Kash Patel is “not a credible witness”) https://t.co/WdOxaEbVks — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 10, 2024

Levin wrote: “Sleazy Liz Cheney needs to receive some of the Stalinist medicine she introduced into the body politick against scores of patriotic Americans — that is, she needs to be compelled to testify under oath about, among other things, what knowledge she may have about: possible witness tampering, censorship of exculpatory information and testimony, the destruction of committee evidence and data, etc.”

Cheney responded by calling Levin a “bozo.” She wrote: “Hi Mark: I see you’re still spreading BS. You & the bozo who wrote this might want to actually read the 1/6 report (eg, Appendix 2, 741-2, 127-8, 587-92), SecDef Miller’s transcript (Trump never ordered 10k troops), Judge Wallace’s finding (Kash Patel is “not a credible witness”).”