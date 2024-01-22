Tulsi Gabbard Slaps Nikki Haley With Hillary Clinton Comparison

Former Democratic presidential candidate (2020) and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii, 2013-2021), who has left the Democratic Party and is now a conservative political pundit, is one of the names being floated around on Fox News as a vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Gabbard, who has campaigned with MAGA loyalists including Arizona election denier Kari Lake, who’s now running for U.S. Senate, has not officially endorsed Trump and has attended fundraising events with Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the “Hollywood elite” she often criticizes.

Gabbard has also made it clear on social media that she is not voting for GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign on Sunday and endorsed Trump, Gabbard wrote on X: “Nikki Haley is no different from Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton — women who have never served in the military and feel the need to ‘prove’ how tough they are by always advocating for more war. To the voters of New Hampshire, please know that a vote for Haley is a vote for endless and bigger wars.”

Gabbard does not throw her jingoist stones from a glass house: she is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Kuwait, and a recipient of the Combat Medical Badge and the Meritorious Service Medal who rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

When a follower replied to her comment and asked Gabbard: “Isn’t it true, Tulsi, since leaving the Trump administration, she’s been sitting on the board at Boeing???”, Gabbard replied: “True.”

Gabbard’s answer to the assertion that Haley maintains a position on Boeing’s board is false. Haley, who was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from January 27, 2017 to December 31, 2018 during the Trump administration, was elected as a member of Boeing’s board of directors in April 2019 and resigned in March 2020. When Haley resigned from Boeing’s board nearly four years ago, she said she disagreed with the company’s decision to request federal bailout funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.