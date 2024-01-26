Democrat ‘Election Whisperer’ Live Tweets Hitler’s Swearing In

Dr. Rachel Bitecofer, a political scientist who runs the Substack podcast ‘The Election Whisperer’, has announced that she’s going to “live tweet” the year 1933, the year Hitler took office.

The former assistant director of the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University, who became a media star for her iconoclastic political insights after the 2016 election of Donald Trump, wrote on X: “I will begin on Jan 30th, with [Hitler’s] swearing in. The goal of this project is so people can see how Germany went from a democracy to dictatorship in just 6 months.”

Bitecofer provided a sneak peek at the content by quoting an article from The Indianapolis Times (1933): “A Berlin friend of mine last Jan. 30 pushed his way through the crowds which for weeks had been standing outside the Hotel Kaiserhof—crowds of Hitler devotees thirsting for one moment’s look at their idol as he might come and go at his headquarters in the hotel.”

Note: Bitecofer wrote the 2017 book The Unprecedented 2016 Presidential Election, and was recognized for her “radical new theory” that predicted the size of the Blue Wave in the 2018 midterm elections. (Bitecofer debunked the idea of a swing voter and “the center” — creating what Politico described as a “post-economy, post-incumbency, post record-while-in-office era of politics.” She also predicted a Democrat would win the presidency in 2020.)

Bitecofer is currently promoting her new book, Hit ‘Em Where It Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game, which will be released on February 6.

As seen above, the first chapter of Hit ‘Em Where It Hurts is ‘Democracy on Its Deathbed,’ which is followed by ‘Partisanship Is a Helluva Drug.’ (That chapter borrows its name, slightly altered, from a famous line uttered by music superstar Rick James during a skit featuring comedian Dave Chappelle in a brilliant over-the-top impersonation.)