Governor Punches Up State Address in Shark Week Sweater

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 2024 State of the State Address in a traditional blue blazer, but Whitmer added a blast of unconventional pomp when she gave a shout out to the Detroit Lions. After all, if you live in Michigan, the roaring Lions are a big part of the state of the state. The long-beleagured NFL franchise, now under head coach Dan Campbell, faces the San Francisco 49ers this weekend where a win will send Detroit to the Super Bowl. (The Lions have never played in the big game in its 57 year history.)

State of the State, but make it Lions pic.twitter.com/xDglT2UYSj — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2024

Whitmer’s speech wasn’t all about the Lions, of course. Acknowledging that not everyone could watch or listen to her entire live address — it was nearly an hour long — Whitmer punched up her main points in a more casual 60-second video from the Governor’s Mansion in Lansing, highlighting the top proposals she discussed at greater length in the address.

Last night, I delivered my State of the State address. Here’s what you missed: pic.twitter.com/TUamCe3z1m — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2024

Alluding to a viral moment in her past by wearing a gray sweater with the words “Every Week Is Shark Week” in red embroidery (see above), the Governor said she’s she’s going to make “the largest investment in housing in Michigan history, to build or rehabilitate 10,000 units,” create a care giver tax credit; deliver access to free Pre-K for every single 4-year-old in the state, make the first two years of community college tuition free for every high school graduate, and “keep fixing the damn roads.”

‘Shark Week’ refers to a bit of Whitmer legend in Michigan after the Governor gave the phrase a bit of extra emphasis in a moment that zipped around the Internet — and which she continues to own as a power play.

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: "It's not just Shark Week … it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*" pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

As seen in the 2020 clip above, before speaking live at a podium with a hot mic, Whitmer said, “It’s not just Shark Week, it’s Shark Week…” and mouthed an expletive which received a big laugh from the audience.