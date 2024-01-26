Anti-Trump Conservative Rips Bill Barr, “Nothing Else Matters”

In an interview that’s again trending on X, Donald Trump‘s former Attorney General Bill Barr appearance on Face the Nation last summer rankled MAGA insiders, as Barr said of the former president: “He constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk, and the conservative and republican agenda at risk.”

When asked if Trump will put the country at risk if he’s re-elected, Barr replied: “He will always put his own interest and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else including the country’s interest, there’s no question about it.”

Barr added: “Our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

While many anti-Trump Republicans took delight in Barr’s denigrating characterization of Trump including the popular “Republicans Against Trump” X account, Trump’s most ardent detractors slammed Barr for pulling his punches and not going far enough.

Until I hear Bill Barr publicly say, “And I am voting for Joe Biden,” nothing else he fucking says matters. https://t.co/uyOzcX4Jfa — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 26, 2024

On X, former Congressman (R-IL) and Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh (who ran against Trump in the 2020 GOP primary) reiterated his reaction to Barr’s interview: “Until I hear Bill Barr publicly say, ‘And I am voting for Joe Biden,’ nothing else he f$%&ing says matters.”

Time for all “conservatives” to support Trump? Really? I’m a conservative, and THAT’S WHY I OPPOSE TRUMP. Because he’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian who trashes our Constitution and believes he’s above the law. https://t.co/hdPnIp1bqG — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 26, 2024

Walsh, like fellow MAGA resisters in the GOP, isn’t buying into the RNC’s call for all Republicans to support frontrunner Trump in 2024. He explained on X: “Time for all ‘conservatives’ to support Trump? Really? I’m a conservative, and THAT’S WHY I OPPOSE TRUMP. Because he’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian who trashes our Constitution and believes he’s above the law.”