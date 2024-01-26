White House Counsel Slams Mike Johnson For “Partisan Political Bloodlust”

Republican Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (LA) released a letter today addressed “Dear Colleagues” to advocate a vote to impeach U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Johnson’s letter reads: “When we return next week, by necessity, the House Homeland Security will move forward with Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas,” with a vote on the floor soon after.

While Johnson and other House Republicans allege that Mayorkas has “failed to uphold his oath of office to secure out nation’s efforts,” they are also, according to some political analysts, “revolting against the idea of compromise” on an immigration deal with President Biden.

Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to White House Counsel’s Office, responded to Johnson’s letter on X:

“Such a silly claim. There’s no ‘necessity’ In fact—since before they even took the majority, House Rs have been crowing about impeaching somebody…anybody…out of partisan political bloodlust.” Ian Sams, White House Counsel’s Office

He added: “Totally baseless spin as House Rs refuse to even engage on bipartisan border solutions.”

Note: On Thursday, Sams commented on the House Republicans’ allegations against President Biden: “Over and over again, House Republicans’ own witnesses keep refuting James Comer and the GOP’s bogus impeachment allegations against President Biden.”